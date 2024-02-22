Car Explodes In Occupied Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, there was an explosion in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. A car exploded.

The head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration, Viktoriia Halitsina, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At about 6:50 a.m., an explosion occurred in Berdiansk, which Berdiansk residents heard in most neighborhoods of the city. According to the updated information, a car exploded near the BRSM petrol station near the turn to 8 March. The occupiers have surrounded this area, and traffic is blocked," she wrote.

Halitsina called on Berdiansk residents to be careful and avoid contact with the occupiers. Searches of cars in this area are likely.

As reported, active preparations for the fake "elections" of the Russian president are underway in the temporarily occupied territories. The enemy has brought in "observers" and "agitators".