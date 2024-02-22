Denmark Announces New Aid Package For Ukraine And F-16 Delivery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has announced a $247.4 million military aid package for Ukraine.

"Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Denmark had agreed a military aid package for Ukraine worth 1.7 billion kroner ($247.4 million)," the statement said.

"Time does not help Ukraine, only action counts on the battlefield. Ukraine's fight for freedom is our fight," she said.

In addition, Denmark will provide Ukraine with its first F-16 fighter jets this summer, the country's Defence Ministry said.

As reported, representatives of Ukraine and Denmark held another round of talks on a bilateral security agreement. President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in Munich and discussed possible dates for signing a bilateral security agreement.