Russia Attacks Frontline Power Plant, Injuring Six Power Engineers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians have attacked a thermal power plant near the frontline, injuring six power engineers.

DTEK Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on February 22, the frontline thermal power plant of DTEK Energy was attacked once again. Unfortunately, there were casualties as a result of the attack. Preliminary, five power engineers were injured and another employee sustained light injuries. The employees were promptly provided with first aid and taken to hospital," the statement said.

Germany's Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunitionin Ukraine

In addition, TPP equipment was damaged. Power engineers have already started to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

As reported, on February 21, Russian shelling damaged a power line connecting Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid.