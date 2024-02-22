Nikkei 225 rises past 1989 record, showing Japan's complex financial landscape

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index made a significant milestone by surpassing the record it had set in 1989 before the burst of its financial bubble, closing at 39,098.68, marking a 2.2 percent increase. This achievement brings the index back to levels not seen in over three decades, evoking memories of Japan's post-war economic boom. However, the current economic context starkly contrasts with the optimism of the past, as Japan grapples with recessionary pressures and weakening indicators across various sectors.



The significance of this milestone lies in its historical context, with the previous peak of 38,915.87 recorded on December 29, 1989, during the zenith of Japan's economic prowess. Yet, unlike the euphoria that accompanied the 1989 peak, today's achievement occurs against a backdrop of economic challenges and subdued growth prospects. Preliminary data on exports, manufacturing, and services released on Thursday underscored the prevailing weakness in Japan's economy, dampening any sentiments of exuberance surrounding the index's resurgence.



The journey to reclaiming the 1989 record has been fraught with obstacles, particularly in the aftermath of the burst of Japan's financial bubble. The subsequent years witnessed the market grappling with the fallout, as banks were compelled to write off significant amounts in bad debts, amounting to approximately 100 trillion yen. Share prices languished well below the record levels for an extended period, plummeting to depths below 7,000 at one juncture, before gradual market recovery initiatives spearheaded by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2013 instigated a gradual ascent.



Recent months have witnessed a notable resurgence in the Japanese market, buoyed by robust interest from foreign investors who wield substantial influence in driving trading activity on the Tokyo exchange. The rally experienced on Thursday was fueled in part by heavy buying of shares in the computer chip sector, following Nvidia's impressive revenue surge attributed to the growing demand for artificial intelligence. Tokyo Electron, Advantest Corp., and SoftBank Group Corp. were among the notable beneficiaries, with their shares witnessing significant gains during the trading session.



In essence, the Nikkei 225's milestone serves as a testament to Japan's enduring resilience and the intricate dynamics of its economic landscape. While the index's resurgence evokes echoes of past economic glory, the prevailing challenges underscore the complexities and uncertainties shaping Japan's economic trajectory in the 21st century.

MENAFN22022024000045015682ID1107885965