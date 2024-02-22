Ambuja Cements Proposes Setting Up A 4 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit In Godda, Jharkhand

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21 February 2024: Ambuja Cements, one of India\'s leading cement manufacturing companies and part of the diversified Adani Group, proposes to establish a state-of-the-art cement grinding unit with an investment of Rs. 1000 Cr in Motia Village of Godda district in Jharkhand, post requisite approvals with a capacity of 4.0 MTPA.



The project is planned in close proximity to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited, as part of a comprehensive approach to disposing of fly ash in an environmentally safe manner and contributing to the circular economy. The project exemplifies Ambuja Cements\' commitment to sustainable practices and reflects its dedication to fostering inclusive growth in Jharkhand. The unit will generate direct and indirect employment for over 2,500 individuals, significantly contributing to the economic and social progress of the state.



Ambuja Cements already operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of 6 MTPA. The proposed expansion demonstrates the Company\'s confidence in the region\'s potential for growth and development.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, \"With our proposed investment in this new cement grinding unit, we intend to achieve a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our presence and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. We believe that Jharkhand holds immense potential in terms of resources, infrastructure, and skilled manpower, making it an ideal location for this project. We look forward to working closely with the state to ensure the successful implementation of this project. Ambuja Cements is proud to be a part of Jharkhand\'s growth story, and we remain committed to creating value for our shareholders, customers, employees, and the community at large.\"



The project underscores Ambuja Cements\' commitment to innovation, sustainability and growth and highlights its synergy with Group companies to transform Jharkhand into a thriving business-friendly state. It will not only boost the local economy but also aid the state government\'s efforts towards infrastructure development. Ambuja Cements remains committed to creating employment opportunities and contributing to the socio-economic development of the communities in which it operates.



About Ambuja Cements Limited



Ambuja Cements Limited, is one of India\'s leading cement companies and a member of the diversified Adani Group â€“ the largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd. and Sanghi Industries Ltd has taken the Adani Group\'s cement capacity to 77.4 million tonnes with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 18 cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja has been recognized as India\'s Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2023. Ambuja has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The company has many firsts to its credit â€“ a captive port with six terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective and cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing their carbon footprints. Being an employee friendly workplace, Ambuja Cements has been ranked No. 1 the in \'Best Companies to Work For\' survey in 2022 by Business Today in the Construction and Infrastructure sector.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...