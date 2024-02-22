Specialized Training Course On Child Support Chairs Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- A specialized training course titled "Support Chairs for Children" wrapped up on Thursday at the Al Hussein Society/Jordan Center for Comprehensive Training and Integration.The five-day course aimed to enhance the capabilities of the Society's staff, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, medical device technicians, and mobility aid maintenance and modification technicians, according to a statement by the Al Hussein Society.It was implemented by a team of specialized trainers traveling from Latter Day Saint Charities (LDSC) and included both theoretical and practical aspects, focusing on assembling chairs and providing them to a group of children.The training focused on providing specialized support chairs for children who are unable to use a basic (regular) wheelchair and some of whom do not have sufficient balance and/or head control. This may include children with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, joint deformities, stroke, spinal injuries, and myelomeningocele, who need adjustments to support the correct posture. These specialized chairs are not available locally, making the contribution to the Al-Hussein Association highly valuable, the statement added.Annie Abu Hanna, the Executive Director of the Al Hussein Society, highlighted that this training is a continuation of the strategic relationship between the Al Hussein Society and the Latter-day Saints Charities (LDSC), which has extended for more than 15 years."This partnership has been instrumental in providing wheelchairs and mobility aids to individuals in need, with the LDSC Organization approving the Hussein Society as the sole entity in Jordan authorized to distribute these aids," she said.Abu Hanna further explained that, after receiving the chairs and storing them in the association's warehouses, the Al Hussein association will ink agreements with centers and destinations that meet the conditions and standards to provide wheelchairs in all governorates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in line with the association's vision of achieving comprehensive and inclusive community development.Earlier this year, the LDSC provided the Hussein Society with approximately 1,150 wheelchairs in addition to 250 mobility aids. This donation is considered the largest in the region, and the Al Hussein Society is distributing and providing it to beneficiaries according to World Health Organization standards and distinguished quality standards in all regions of Jordan.Jack Rolfe, the representative of the LDSC in Jordan, explained that the Latter-day Saint Charities (LDSC) is a global Christian church with more than 17 million members worldwide. Its goals include alleviating suffering, promoting self-reliance, and providing various services to communities.The LDSC has been supporting charitable activities in Jordan since 1989 and is a branch of the Latter-day Saint Charities in the United States of America, registered according to the laws of Jordan. He noted that this specialized pediatric wheelchair donation is a first for the organization.