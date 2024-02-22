Flydubai reaches record profits in 2023, exceeding pre-epidemic levels

(MENAFN) In a notable announcement on Thursday, FlyDubai, the Dubai-based budget airline, disclosed record-breaking profits of USD572 million for the fiscal year 2023, marking a significant surge compared to the previous year. This remarkable financial performance was attributed to the airline's robust operational activities, including its unprecedented achievement of carrying the highest number of passengers ever across its network. Situated in the thriving business and tourism hub of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FlyDubai reported a staggering revenue of USD3 billion, representing a substantial increase from USD2.5 billion in the preceding year. Notably, the carrier transported 13.8 million passengers throughout the year, eclipsing its pre-pandemic record of 11 million passengers.



The substantial growth trajectory demonstrated by FlyDubai is underscored by its exceptional profitability, as evidenced by a noteworthy profit margin of USD327 million in the year 2022. Ghaith al-Ghaith, CEO of FlyDubai, expressed pride in the airline's achievements, citing the momentum gained from previous strong performances as instrumental in attaining the most profitable year in the company's history. This feat highlights FlyDubai's resilience and adaptability in navigating through challenges posed by the global pandemic, ultimately emerging as a formidable player in the aviation industry.



FlyDubai's strategic position as the sister airline to the renowned long-haul carrier Emirates, both operating out of Dubai International Airport, further solidifies its pivotal role in the region's aviation landscape. Notably, Dubai International Airport, renowned as the world's busiest for international travel, also reported a resurgence in passenger numbers, surpassing pre-pandemic figures for the year 2023. Although slightly below its peak performance of 89.1 million passengers in 2018, the airport's upward trajectory signals a promising recovery for the aviation sector.



FlyDubai's operational fleet primarily relies on the Boeing 737, which has historically served as a cornerstone for the airline's operations. As one of the largest customers of the Boeing 737 Max, FlyDubai has leveraged this aircraft model to enhance its operational efficiency and expand its route network. Additionally, the airline benefits from synergies with Emirates through code-share flights, further bolstering passenger traffic and contributing to FlyDubai's overall success.

