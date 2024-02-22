Cross-border protest gathers Central European farmers against EU agricultural rules

(MENAFN) Czech farmers, joined by their counterparts from neighboring countries, converged at various border crossings in a unified protest against what they perceive as detrimental European Union agriculture policies. The protest, fueled by grievances over bureaucratic hurdles and the perceived adverse impact of EU environmental initiatives like the Green Deal, saw farmers rallying against regulations that impose limits on chemical usage and greenhouse gas emissions. These regulations, they argue, not only impede their ability to conduct business but also result in their products being priced higher compared to imports from non-EU countries.



Central to the farmers' discontent is the issue of competitiveness, with concerns raised about the influx of agricultural products from regions like Ukraine and Latin America, which they claim unfairly undercut their market prices. The frustration over low returns on their products further compounds their grievances, prompting a collective outcry against what they perceive as a skewed playing field.



The protest transcended national borders, with farmers from 10 EU countries spanning Central Europe, the Baltics, and the Balkans, coming together to voice their concerns. At the forefront of the demonstration was a call for dialogue with policymakers, as evidenced by the invitation extended to key figures such as Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny, Slovak counterpart Richard Takac, and representatives from Poland and Hungary. The symbolic gathering at the Czech-Slovak border crossing of Hodonin-Holic, marked by the blockade of hundreds of tractors, underscored the solidarity among farmers across the region.



Andrej Gajdos, representing the Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food, emphasized that the protest was not directed against the EU as a whole but rather targeted specific decisions made by the European Commission. This nuanced stance highlights a desire for constructive engagement aimed at addressing grievances and fostering a more conducive environment for agricultural livelihoods within the EU.

MENAFN22022024000045015682ID1107885924