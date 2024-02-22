IRTC Ties Up With Swiggy Foods For Meals On Trains

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced that it has tied up with Swiggy Foods for the supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals to train passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

This facility will be launched soon at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations as part of the first phase.

"The IRCTC has tied up with Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (proof of concept) in the first phase at four railway stations -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

"The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," the IRCTC said in a stock exchange filing.