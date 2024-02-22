Gold prices rise amid weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) On Thursday, gold prices surged, propelled by a combination of factors including the ongoing weakness of the US dollar and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investors, meanwhile, eagerly awaited forthcoming US economic data, seen as pivotal in providing insights into the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates.



During trading, the price of gold edged up by 0.1 percent to reach USD2,026.7 per ounce in instant transactions, building on gains from the previous day when it reached its highest levels since February 9. Similarly, US gold futures saw a 0.1 percent uptick, reaching USD2,036.9 per ounce, reflecting sustained investor interest in the precious metal.



The prolonged decline of the dollar index for the fourth consecutive day further bolstered the appeal of gold, particularly for foreign buyers, as the metal is priced in US currency. This dynamic underscored gold's status as a hedge against currency depreciation and market uncertainty, driving demand for the commodity.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also saw gains in spot transactions. Platinum rose by 0.3 percent to USD885.30 per ounce, while palladium increased by 0.6 percent to USD955.63 per ounce. Silver, meanwhile, registered a more modest gain of 0.1 percent, reaching USD22.89 per ounce.



The broader market sentiment remained influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, further contributing to the bullish momentum observed in the precious metals sector. Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical risks, investors sought safe-haven assets such as gold, underscoring the metal's traditional role as a store of value during times of uncertainty.



Looking ahead, market participants are closely monitoring upcoming US economic data releases, which are expected to provide crucial insights into the Federal Reserve's policy direction regarding interest rates. Amidst evolving economic conditions and geopolitical developments, gold's performance is likely to continue to be influenced by a myriad of factors, including currency dynamics, investor sentiment, and geopolitical tensions, shaping the trajectory of the precious metals market in the days to come.

