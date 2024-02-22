European stocks hit record highs amid worldwide market rally

(MENAFN) European stocks surged to new record highs on Thursday, propelled by a robust performance in global markets, notably exemplified by Japan's Nikkei index reaching unprecedented levels. The STOXX 600 index, a key benchmark for European equities, climbed to 495.77 points, surpassing its previous peak of 495.46 points set in January 2022. This surge was fueled by unexpectedly strong revenue projections from NVIDIA, a prominent American chip manufacturer, which boosted investor sentiment worldwide.



During the latest trading session, the STOXX 600 index advanced by approximately one percent, marking a year-to-date increase of around four percent. This uptrend follows a remarkable ascent of over 10 percent recorded last year, underscoring the sustained momentum in European equities. The positive trajectory was further buoyed by the overall strength of the global economy and optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts by major central banks later in the year.



Meanwhile, in Asia, Japan's Nikkei index reached historic heights on Thursday, reflecting the broader trend of market optimism across regions. In contrast, the US Standard & Poor's 500 index has already attained record levels, driven by strong performances from leading technology companies. However, European stocks have trailed behind their American counterparts, trading at comparatively lower valuations relative to earnings.



The rally in European stocks underscores the resilience of the region's equities market in the face of global economic dynamics and investor sentiment. Despite facing headwinds such as geopolitical uncertainties and inflationary pressures, European equities have demonstrated resilience and attracted investor interest, supported by positive earnings outlooks and favorable market conditions. As global markets continue to navigate evolving macroeconomic trends, European stocks remain well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities for growth and value creation.

MENAFN22022024000045015682ID1107885911