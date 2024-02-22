UAE prepares to host 13th WTO Ministerial Conference

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised to welcome the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi, slated to take place from February 26 to 29. This significant gathering will convene trade ministers and senior officials from across the globe to engage in substantive discussions concerning the regulatory frameworks governing international trade activities.



With participation anticipated from 175 delegations representing members and observers of the WTO, alongside leaders from the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and representatives of civil society, the conference promises to foster robust dialogue and collaboration. At its core, the event seeks to facilitate cooperation among the international community with the overarching goal of enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and inclusivity of the global trading system.



Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference, has underscored the pivotal role of this gathering in shaping the future trajectory of global trade. Emphasizing the significance of collective action and dialogue, Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlights the opportunity presented by the conference to chart a course towards a more equitable and resilient trading framework that addresses the evolving needs and challenges of the global economy.



As the host nation, the UAE is poised to provide a conducive platform for constructive exchanges and consensus-building among stakeholders from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Against the backdrop of dynamic shifts in the global economic landscape, the conference serves as a vital forum for advancing collaborative solutions and fostering greater coherence in international trade policies and practices.



Ultimately, the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization represents a pivotal moment for the global trade community to reaffirm its commitment to multilateralism and collective action in pursuit of a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

MENAFN22022024000045015682ID1107885910