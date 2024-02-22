Bank of Israel considers interest rate decision amid financial downturn, external rating downgrade

(MENAFN) The upcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of Israel holds significant importance as it convenes to deliberate on potential adjustments to interest rates against a backdrop of concerning economic indicators. Scheduled for next Monday, this meeting follows the recent release of discouraging data regarding the local economy's performance in the fourth quarter of 2023.



In a notable shift from its previous stance, the Bank of Israel executed its first interest rate cut since April 2020 just last month, reducing rates by 25 basis points to reach 4.5 percent. This decision reflects a proactive response to emerging economic challenges and underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering stability amidst evolving circumstances.



The context of the forthcoming meeting is further shaped by the sobering announcement from the Israeli Bureau of Statistics, revealing a substantial contraction of approximately 20 percent in the gross domestic product during the final quarter of 2023. The contraction coincides with the period marked by the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, adding geopolitical complexities to the economic landscape.



Moreover, the meeting occurs against the backdrop of a recent downgrade in Israel's credit rating by Moody's, a prominent credit rating agency. Moody's decision to lower both the foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings for the Israeli government from A1 to A2, along with a downgrade in other key ratings, reflects heightened external risks and underscores the importance of prudent monetary policy management.



With annual inflation in Israel moderating to around 2.6 percent in January, a figure within the Bank of Israel's target range, discussions among analysts at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange have emerged suggesting the potential for further interest rate reductions. The confluence of these factors underscores the delicate balancing act facing the Bank of Israel as it navigates the dual imperatives of supporting economic recovery while safeguarding against inflationary pressures and external vulnerabilities.

