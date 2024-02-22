Turkey's central bank keeps key interest rate steady amid ongoing inflation concerns

(MENAFN) In a move in line with market expectations, the Turkish Central Bank opted to maintain its key interest rate at 45 percent, signaling a pause in its recent series of rate hikes, though it remains vigilant against the specter of ongoing inflationary pressures. This decision marks the first time since May that the Central Bank has refrained from adjusting interest rates, following a sustained period of tightening that commenced in June.



Despite recent upward adjustments, the Central Bank's decision to keep rates unchanged underscores a cautious approach amid escalating inflationary forecasts. Even with the Bank's projection of inflation potentially surging to 70 percent by year-end, it has chosen to hold firm, despite eight consecutive rate hikes totaling approximately 36.5 percent.



The Turkish lira's struggle persists, with Wednesday witnessing a historic low against the US dollar, reaching 31 liras. The currency's downward spiral has seen it shed around 40 percent of its value since the onset of 2023, with a further decline of approximately 5 percent in the current year alone. These developments underscore the challenges faced by Turkish monetary authorities as they navigate a delicate balance between taming inflationary pressures and stabilizing the domestic currency.



While the Central Bank's decision to maintain the status quo may offer a temporary respite, the specter of inflation continues to loom large, necessitating a vigilant stance that remains attuned to evolving economic conditions both domestically and globally.

