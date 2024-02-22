Google Pauses Gemini AI’S Capability To Generate AI Images Of People

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Google on Thursday said it is pausing the ability for Gemini AI to generate images of people, as controversy erupted over inaccuracies in AI-generated historical images.

In a statement on X, the company said it is working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature.

“While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon,” the company posted.

The controversy erupted when images generated by Gemini AI depicted specific white figures (like the US 'Founding Fathers') Nazi-era German soldiers as“people of colour”.

In an earlier statement, the company said it was aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions.

“Gemini's AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that's generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it's missing the mark here,” the company had admitted.

Google started offering image generation via its Gemini (formerly Bard) AI platform earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the next chapter in the company's AI journey, saying Bard will now simply be called Gemini.

It's available in 40 languages on the web, and is coming to a new Gemini app on Android and on the Google app on iOS.

“The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration,” Pichai had said in a statement.