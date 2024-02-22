Root’S Struggles With The Bat Have Let Down England's Batting, Says Aakash Chopra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has raised some pointed questions about Jonny Bairstow's poor batting performance and struggles at the crease in the ongoing Test series against India. Bairstow has found himself grappling with poor form against the Indian bowlers. With just 102 runs to his name across six innings in the series, Bairstow's inability to notch up substantial scores has raised concerns.

Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, didn't mince words, suggesting that there should be a "serious question mark" hovering over Bairstow's place

“There should be a serious question mark over Jonny Bairstow because he is not batting well. He is not able to read the ball from the hand and gets out quite a few times playing bad shots,” said Chopra.

The spotlight didn't just shine on Bairstow alone. Joe Root also found himself under scrutiny for his lacklustre performances with the bat.

Despite being a seasoned campaigner and boasting an impressive record, Root has failed to make a significant impact in the series so far, amassing a mere 77 runs without registering a single half-century.

“In batting, it will be a problem if they are going to play 40 overs. Batting has let down majorly because Zak Crawley has played well throughout the series, Ben Duckett played one good knock, but Joe Root hasn't played a single good knock,” said Chopra.

“He is repeatedly saying that this is how he plays, that he gets out defending as well, so what difference does it make if he got out while playing a reverse sweep? He has scored nearly 11,500 Test runs, so he knows better how to play, but the way he is getting out will obviously leave a lot to be desired,” Chopra added.

Chopra, dissecting Root's form, highlighted the uncharacteristic dismissals and emphasized the need for him to rectify his approach at the crease. With the series hanging in the balance and England trailing 1-2, the pressure mounts on the visitors to deliver a strong performance in Ranchi and level the series.