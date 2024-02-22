(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Presenting the new Bremont Bamford Aurora Limited Edition







Bremont and Bamford Watch Department present a spectacular sequel: The Limited Edition Aurora. A fusion of bold design and an unwavering passion to create the world's greatest tool watches.

Inspired by the spirit of discovery and adventure presented in chasing the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights, Bremont and Bamford Watch Dept. introduce a luminescent limited edition Supermarine GMT, imbued with each brand's distinct DNA.

The Bremont Bamford Aurora is a limited edition of 500 pieces and presents a mission-ready and highly tactical design from the Supermarine collection, with GMT functionality and anti-shock protection. The design is defined by the striking all-black finish with a bold application of entrancing green emission Super-LumiNova®, reminiscent of the Aurora Borealis's dancing ribbons of light, which captivate and inspire.



