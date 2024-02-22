Jordanians In Egypt Advised To Observe Traveller Cash Caps

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -Jordanian Embassy in Cairo called on Jordanians residing and visiting Egypt to adhere to the instructions issued by the official Egyptian authorities for exchanging and carrying cash amounts set in Egyptian or foreign currencies, while inside Egyptian territory and its airports.In a statement on Thursday, the embassy stressed the necessity of exchanging currency at banks and exchange companies approved for this purpose.The embassy said this process is based on the instructions issued by Central Bank of Egypt, warning against violating the guidelines set and shun exchanging currency from unauthorized parties under penalty of legal liability.