JSC Implements Stricter Regulations For Forex Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - The Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) has announced stricter regulations for companies offering foreign exchange services, emphasizing transparency, client protection, and clear communication.In a move aimed at safeguarding investors, the JSC now mandates that all agreements, policies, and communication materials be provided in Arabic. This ensures clients fully comprehend the terms they agree to, including details on margin calls, commissions, and any associated costs.Companies must clearly outline these costs within agreements and obtain written client consent before imposing any changes. Any amendments to policies or agreements require immediate client notification and written approval, with publication mandatory on the company website.Furthermore, the JSC demands the establishment of robust internal mechanisms to guarantee uninterrupted communication and service continuity. This includes backup plans for technical disruptions and emergency data servers, ensuring clients' uninterrupted trading experience.Companies have three months to comply with the new regulations and must promptly report any communication interruptions affecting client trading. The JSC expects detailed explanations of outage causes and implemented measures to address them.