SSU Documents Facts Of Russian Strikes On Ukraine With North Korean Ballistic Missiles

The Security Service of Ukraine has found evidence that Russia is killing Ukrainians with ballistic missiles from the DPRK.

The SSU press center reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The SSU has documented the facts of Russian air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine with the use of long-range weapons from North Korea.

It is about ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN 23/24) type, which are manufactured in the DPRK.

According to the investigation, Russian troops fired more than 20 North Korean munitions at Ukraine.

At least 24 people were killed and more than 100 civilians were seriously injured as a result of the hostile strikes.

One of the first instances of the aggressor's use of DPRK ballistic missiles was recorded on December 30, 2023, during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

The invaders carried out the next attack with North Korean missiles in early January this year on an apartment building in Kyiv.

Four Kyiv residents were killed in the attack, and more than 50 others are in serious condition.

In addition, the Russians hit residential buildings in five frontline villages in the Donetsk region with ballistic missiles from the DPRK, killing 17 residents.

The invaders also fired North Korean missiles at private homes in Kharkiv, killing three citizens. More than 60 other Kharkiv residents were seriously injured.

All these facts are being documented by the SBU investigators in the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state) and Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Among other things, logistics routes for the supply of DPRK weapons to Russia are being established.

The investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported, experts from the British organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR) found a handwritten Korean character on a fragment of one of the ballistic missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine.