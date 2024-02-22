Toyota recalls 280,000 pickup trucks, SUVs in US over engine disengagement concerns

(MENAFN) Toyota has initiated a recall of approximately 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States due to concerns that the engine may not fully disengage when the vehicle is in neutral. This issue poses potential safety risks and necessitates corrective action to ensure the proper functioning of the affected vehicles.



“Certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position,” the Japanese manufacturer stated in a release Wednesday. It further mentioned that this could enable residual engine power to persistently transmit to the wheels.



As a consequence, the car could “inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash,” the carmaker declared.



The recall encompasses specific Toyota Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus LX 600 vehicles produced between 2022 and 2024. Lexus, recognized as Toyota’s luxury brand, is included in this recall initiative.



Toyota has announced that it will notify owners of the affected vehicles by late April and will proceed to update the transmission software as part of the corrective measures.



This recall constitutes one of three recall actions announced by the company in the United States on Wednesday.



Toyota declared that it was recollecting additional 19,000 cars due to a software issue that signifies “the rearview image may not display within the period of time required by certain US safety regulations after the driver shifts the vehicle into reverse, increasing the risk of a crash while backing the vehicle.”



The safety recall extends to specific Mirai and Lexus LS, LC, and ES models in North America, manufactured between 2023 and 2024, the statement further indicated.



Furthermore, approximately 4,000 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid vehicles are also subject to recall due to safety concerns regarding the head restraints on rear fold-down seats. These issues may “increase the risk of injury during certain collisions.”



Toyota holds the title of the world’s largest automaker by sales; however, it faces the looming threat of becoming entangled in safety scandals.

