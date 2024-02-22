Scientists protest against sexist dinosaur names

(MENAFN) A group of German paleobiologists is urging a reexamination of the current system used to name dinosaurs, asserting that nearly 100 names in the existing nomenclature are "potentially offensive." Nature magazine reported on Tuesday that the researchers, led by Emma Dunne of Friedrich-Alexander University and co-authored by paleontologist Evangelos Vlachos, have analyzed the names of every dinosaur fossil from the Mesozoic Era, identifying 89 species with names they consider "problematic."



The team scrutinized around 1,500 dinosaur species, approximately 3 percent of which were categorized as having names that could be interpreted as "emanating racism, sexism, named after (neo)colonial contexts or after controversial figures." The criteria for deeming a species problematic varied, with some names linked to colonial references for the area where the fossil was discovered, raising concerns about the neglect of indigenous-language names of places or researchers.



Paleontologist Evangelos Vlachos emphasized the importance of addressing this issue, despite the relatively small percentage of problematic names in the overall analysis. While acknowledging the insignificance in terms of numbers, Vlachos stressed the significance of the matter and called for a critical revision of the current naming practices in paleontology. He suggested a proactive approach to correcting naming conventions in the future, urging the field to reconsider its methods when naming newly discovered dinosaur species.



This article delves into the findings of the German paleobiologists' analysis, exploring the criteria used to identify problematic names and the implications of their call for revising the naming system in paleontology. The debate over potentially offensive names in the world of dinosaurs raises questions about cultural sensitivity, linguistic accuracy, and the responsibility of the scientific community in naming discoveries with respect to diverse perspectives.





MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885665