Russian military blogger dies by suicide following revelation on Avdiivka losses

(MENAFN) A well-known pro-war Russian military blogger, Andrey Morozov, known as “Murz” on Telegram, has reportedly died by suicide just days after making a significant revelation about Russia's substantial losses during its extended assault on the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.



Morozov, recognized for his ultra-nationalist views and staunch support of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, had actively participated in conflicts alongside Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in both 2014 and during the full-scale invasion in 2022.



In a post on Sunday addressed to his 120,000 followers on Telegram, Morozov disclosed that Moscow had incurred approximately 16,000 soldier casualties and lost 300 armored vehicles since initiating its assault on Avdiivka in October. This offensive compelled Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the eastern town just the week prior. Following severe criticism from Russian propagandists, Morozov mentioned that he was compelled to delete the post but did not specify who issued the directive.



Several well-informed pro-Russian military bloggers and Russian state media outlets subsequently reported on Wednesday that Morozov had died by suicide. His lawyer and friend, Maxim Pashkov, confirmed Morozov's death and disclosed that he had spoken to Morozov the day before his passing.



“We spoke with him at night, two or three hours before what happened. We agreed to write it off in the morning,” Pashkov said in a post on Wednesday on social media. “You were a true friend.”

