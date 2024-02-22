Former Barcelona player Dani Alves receives four years in prison sentence for sexual assault

(MENAFN) Dani Alves, the former Brazilian and Barcelona football player, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison by Catalonia's top court for his involvement in a sexual assault case. The incident occurred at a luxurious nightclub in Barcelona during the early hours of New Year's Eve in 2022, where a woman accused Alves of raping her in a restroom.



As part of the court's ruling, Alves has been ordered to compensate the victim with a sum of 150,000 euros (£128,000). Following his arrest in January 2023, the 40-year-old ex-right-back has remained in custody, with his requests for bail being denied due to concerns that he might attempt to flee.



It's worth noting that under the Brazilian Federal Constitution, Brazilian citizens are protected from extradition by the country's laws.



According to state prosecutors, the victim recounted that she danced with Alves on the night of the assault and voluntarily accompanied him to the nightclub bathroom. However, when she expressed her desire to leave later on, Alves allegedly prevented her from doing so. She further claimed that he slapped her, verbally abused her, and coerced her into engaging in sexual activity against her will.



Throughout the trial, Alves vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting to the court, "I am not that kind of man." Initially, during the investigation, while in custody, he maintained that he had not engaged in any sexual contact with the woman.



However, as the proceedings unfolded, Alves eventually admitted to having sexual relations with the woman but contended that they were consensual. He explained that he initially withheld this information in an attempt to salvage his marriage.

