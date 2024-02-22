G20 international merchandise trade experiences contraction in 2023

(MENAFN) According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the G20 international merchandise trade experienced a contraction in value terms over the course of the previous year. Exports and imports within the G20 declined by 3.3 percent and 5.5 percent respectively compared to the preceding year, as reported on Thursday. In contrast, G20 services trade exhibited continued expansion throughout 2023, witnessing exports and imports grow by approximately 7.3 percent and 10.5 percent respectively, based on OECD data.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, G20 merchandise trade showed no growth, marking a departure from previous quarters characterized by declines. This stagnation was attributed to a robust recovery in East Asia juxtaposed with a slowdown in Europe and North America, according to statements from the Paris-based organization.



The United States experienced stagnant export growth in 2023, with decreased sales of automobiles mitigated by increased sales of industrial supplies. Meanwhile, in the European Union, overseas shipments declined by 0.6 percent, primarily led by a decrease in chemical product exports, while imports saw a larger decline of 1.8 percent.



Conversely, merchandise trade in East Asia demonstrated strong growth dynamics. China, in particular, observed a 0.6 percent increase in exports, partly fueled by high-tech products such as cellphones. Import figures for China also rose by 3.9 percent, driven by mechanical and electrical products. These trends underscore the nuanced dynamics within global trade patterns, reflecting regional variations in economic performance and sectoral strengths.

