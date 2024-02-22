SHERATON MALDIVES FULL MOON RESORT & SPA ACHIEVES THE PRESTIGIOUS GREEN GLOBE CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa announces its achievement in receiving the esteemed Green Globe Certification following a recent sustainability audit, solidifying its commitment to sustainable tourism. Green Globe, the world's leading certification, recognizes organizations that demonstrate unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainable operational practices.

As the first Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives to receive this distinguished accolade, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa celebrates its recent 50th anniversary and its unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility. This achievement underscores the resort's continuous efforts to shape a sustainable future for the travel and tourism industry in the Maldives.

Scoring an impressive 86% in the comprehensive sustainability assessment, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa excelled in evaluating its sustainability performance across four major pillars – Sustainable Management, Social and Economic, Cultural Heritage, and Environmental Conservation. This evaluation was supported by over 380 compliance indicators.

“As travelers increasingly seek eco-conscious and sustainable destinations, it is essential for us to prioritize sustainability. This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Sheraton Maldives,” stated Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.“We are proud to be part of an organization that values sustainability and strives to make a positive impact on the world.”

Holistic Sustainability Initiatives:

Nestled on the natural island of Furanafushi in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts lush tropical greenery against the stunning Maldivian backdrop. Spearheaded by Director of Engineering, Hassan Nafiu, the resort's team is passionate about preserving its unique environment by actively engaging and educating guests on how they can contribute to nature preservation. The resort implements a range of comprehensive sustainability initiatives, including pioneering the coral propagation program as part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy. In partnership with Reefscapers, the 'Adopt A Coral' initiative is a coral-fragment plantation initiative aimed at restoring reef habitats and produce new coral colonies.

By the end of 2023, the resort had planted over 567 coral frames and 17 massive structures of coral pyramids structures, significantly expanding the conservation site and attracting a diverse marine life and megafauna such as Blacktip Reef Sharks, Nurse Sharks, and Stingrays.

Demonstrating responsibility towards energy conservation, the resort implements INNCOMM system, which analyses the guest status in the individual accommodations and controls the air conditioning units accordingly. When unoccupied, the rooms are set to room temperature to save energy.

The resort's sustainable practices reach new heights with innovative initiatives, notably the soon-to-be-implemented cutting-edge Biogas plant in its waste management system. This groundbreaking approach transforms organic kitchen waste into valuable resource biogas for cooking, minimizing environmental impact and pioneering sustainable technologies in the hospitality sector.

To address plastic waste, the resort established an innovative water bottling plant using reverse osmosis technology to purify seawater, eliminating the need for water transportation from the mainland. The purified water is then bottled in reusable glass containers and made available to guests, saving 375,000 plastic bottles annually.

Spanning an impressive area of 530 sqm, the Chef's Garden and Furana Organic is a thriving green oasis, home to organically grown vegetables carefully nurtured by the resort's landscapers. This significantly reduces the resort's carbon footprint while providing a steady supply of fresh produce from farm to table. A total of 28 kg of frisée lettuce and cucumber were harvested at the beginning of the year, in addition to an average of 6 kg of kale and Chinese cabbage. Moreover, the garden also produced 2.3 kg of mint leaves used to craft refreshing beverages.

Deeply invested in community engagement, the resort fosters meaningful partnerships with K'Huraa school and hosts the 'Maldivian Journey' every Friday, featuring local culture celebrations and immersive activities. This weekly event features immersive locally-inspired activities such as coconut grating, traditional fish fillet showcase, seafood dinners, and local artisan markets. Associates dress up in Feyli or Maldivian sarongs, adding to the authenticity and reinforcing the resort's dedication to preserving the country's rich cultural heritage.

Marriott International Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction:

Marriott International is committed to fostering a positive and sustainable impact wherever they do business. Global responsibility is embraced to be a force for good, as demonstrated by their sustainability and social impact platform, 'Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction', where responsible and sustainable business practices always benefit the environment and the communities in which the hotels are located.

Aligning with this principle, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, through its comprehensive sustainability initiatives, reflects the principles set forth by Marriott International and invites its guests to join them on a journey towards responsible travel, promising an unforgettable experience that not only indulges the senses but also contributes to a greener and more sustainable planet.