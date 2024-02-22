Annual inflation in Eurozone remains steady at 2.8 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to a second reading released on Thursday by Eurostat, the Eurozone’s annual consumer inflation in January remained steady at 2.8 percent. This figure represents a slight easing from December 2023, where inflation stood at 2.9 percent, and a significant decrease from January 2023's notably higher rate of 8.6 percent. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 3.3 percent last month.



In January, the largest contributions to the annual inflation rate stemmed from services, which increased by 1.73 percentage points, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco, which rose by 1.13 points. Non-energy industrial goods also contributed with a rise of 0.53 points, while energy prices exerted downward pressure, decreasing by 0.62 points, as indicated by the statement.



The prices of services and food, alcohol, and tobacco increased by 4 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year. However, energy prices experienced a slower decline in January, decreasing by 6.1 percent year-on-year, compared to December's 6.7 percent decline.



Meanwhile, the European Union's annual inflation rate was recorded at 3.1 percent in January 2024, down from 3.4 percent in December. A year earlier, the rate stood significantly higher at 10.0 percent, according to data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU. Among EU member states, Denmark and Italy reported the lowest annual rates, both at 0.9 percent, followed by Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland, all at 1.1 percent. Conversely, Romania, Estonia, and Croatia reported the highest rates at 7.3 percent, 5.0 percent, and 4.8 percent, respectively. These figures offer insights into the diverse inflationary pressures experienced across European economies.

MENAFN22022024000045015839ID1107885651