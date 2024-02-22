International LNG request to increase 50 percent

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking LNG Outlook 2024 report, Shell predicts a remarkable 50 percent surge in global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2040. This surge is anticipated to be fueled by substantial economic growth, primarily in China, along with South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, where a significant shift from coal to gas in the industrial sector is underway.



According to the report, the global trade volume of LNG reached 404 million tons in the previous year, marking an increase from the 397 million tons recorded in 2022. However, tight supplies of LNG are identified as a critical factor "constraining growth while maintaining prices and price volatility above historic averages," as emphasized in the report.



While acknowledging that demand for natural gas has peaked in certain regions, Shell asserts that global demand is still on the rise. The company anticipates that LNG demand will reach an impressive 685 million tons annually by 2040. Executives at Shell highlight the crucial role China is expected to play in driving LNG demand growth in the coming decade. As China strives to reduce carbon emissions by transitioning from coal to gas, the LNG industry is poised to become a pivotal player in addressing significant sources of carbon emissions and local air pollution.



This article delves into the comprehensive findings of Shell's LNG Outlook 2024, exploring the key drivers behind the surge in global LNG demand, the economic and environmental implications, and the role of LNG in China's ongoing energy transition initiatives.





