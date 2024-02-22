Report states BRICS to witness 85 precent increase in millionaires

(MENAFN) A recent report by Henley & Partners suggests that the BRICS nations, which witnessed a major expansion this year with the inclusion of Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, are poised to become the epicenter of a remarkable surge in millionaires by 2034. Traditionally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS group is challenging the global economic landscape by establishing itself as a formidable rival to the G7 and other international institutions.



The report indicates that the total investable wealth held by individuals in the BRICS countries currently stands at an impressive USD45 trillion. Projections indicate an 85 percent surge in the number of millionaires within the next decade, signaling unprecedented wealth creation within this group of emerging economies. Presently, there are 1.6 million individuals in the BRICS nations with investable assets exceeding USD1 million, including 4,716 with assets surpassing USD100 million and 549 billionaires.



Comparatively, the G7 nations, consisting of Canada, France, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, held investable assets totaling USD110 trillion as of December 2023, according to data shared by analyst Andrew Amolis at New World Wealth. The G7 is expected to witness a 45% increase in the number of millionaires over the next decade.



Henley & Partners’ Managing Partner and Head of Southeast Asia, Dominic Volek, highlighted the transformative impact of BRICS, stating that it is challenging the existing world order and emerging as a potent competitor to the G7 and other global institutions. This article delves into the implications of the BRICS nations' economic ascent, exploring the factors contributing to their wealth surge, potential challenges, and the broader significance of this phenomenon within the evolving landscape of global economics.





