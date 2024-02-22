Starbucks seduces Chinese customers with pork-flavored coffee

(MENAFN) In a surprising move to celebrate the Lunar New Year in China, Starbucks has introduced a unique offering for its customers – the 'Nian Feng Savory Latte,' a coffee beverage infused with the flavor of pork. This limited-time product, created specifically for the Chinese year of the dragon, brings an unexpected twist to traditional latte ingredients, incorporating Dongpo braised pork flavor sauce and garnished with pork breast meat. Priced at 68 yuan (USD9.45), the beverage aims to capture the essence of the New Year by blending "traditional customs into coffee" and delivering "unexpected savory and sweet flavors," according to descriptions shared by the Shanghai Starbucks Reserve Roastery.



Starbucks China representatives have reported positive reception from customers, with some specifically inquiring about the Nian Feng Savory Latte. The drink's launch has sparked lively discussions on social media platforms like Weibo, where users have shared their thoughts on the unconventional flavor pairing. Some express curiosity and find the offering festive, while others comment on the relatively high price and playfully question Starbucks' decision to venture into the realm of "weird flavors" for profit.



This article delves into Starbucks' innovative approach to celebrating the Lunar New Year in China, exploring the cultural significance behind the 'Nian Feng Savory Latte' and analyzing the reactions and discussions it has generated among Chinese consumers. By examining the intersection of tradition, taste, and marketing strategies, the piece aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Starbucks' bold move in catering to the Chinese palate during this festive season.



MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885622