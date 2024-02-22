Turkish benchmark stock index opens Thursday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at a value of 9,359.58 points, marking a rise of 0.51 percent or 47.46 points compared to its previous closing figure. This slight uptick contrasted with the midweek's performance, where the BIST 100 index experienced a marginal decline of 0.35 percent to settle at 9,312.12 points by the end of trading. Throughout the day, transactions on the index amounted to 148 billion liras (USD4.77 billion), reflecting ongoing market activity and investor sentiment.



In the realm of currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 31.0340 as of 10:05 GMT, with the EUR/TRY rate holding steady at 33.6380 and the GBP/TRY rate at 39.2580. These figures indicate the prevailing dynamics in the foreign exchange market, which can significantly influence trade and investment decisions within Turkey's economy.



Moreover, the valuation of commodities also played a notable role in the financial landscape. The price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,039.65, reflecting its standing as a traditional safe-haven asset amid market fluctuations. Concurrently, the per-barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD83.30, signaling ongoing considerations regarding global energy markets and geopolitical factors influencing oil prices. As such, these various indicators collectively contribute to the broader narrative surrounding Turkey's economic performance and its integration into the global financial system.

MENAFN22022024000045015839ID1107885621