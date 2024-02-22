America pressures UN court not to rule against Israel occupation

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States government has communicated to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), urging it not to mandate Israel to end its military occupation of Palestinian territories. During a hearing on Wednesday, Richard Visek, the State Department legal adviser, argued that a withdrawal by Israel from Gaza and the West Bank could jeopardize the country's "security needs." The statement emphasized that unilateral actions are insufficient to bring about an end to the long-standing conflict.



The hearings, initially requested in the United Nations General Assembly in 2022, aim to provide legal clarity on the status of the occupied territories, with numerous countries slated to present their positions in the coming days. Notably, Israel has opted to boycott the proceedings, contending that they fail to acknowledge "Israel’s right and duty to protect its citizens."



Richard Visek emphasized the necessity of considering Israel's "very real security needs" when contemplating any movement towards withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza. The United States government's stance underscores the delicate balance between addressing the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict and acknowledging Israel's security concerns.



Before the United States testimony, Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands, Vladimir Tarabrin, criticized the collective punishment of more than two million Gazans in response to a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. Tarabrin rejected the notion that such attacks could justify indiscriminate violence against civilians, emphasizing the need for a more nuanced approach.



Echoing similar sentiments, Jasmine Moussa, a legal aide for Egypt's Foreign Ministry, condemned what she referred to as "Israel’s vicious wholesale destruction of Gaza" and its ongoing "siege and blockade." The statements from Russia and Egypt underscore the diverse perspectives presented during the hearings and the complex nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



As the ICJ proceedings unfold, the divergent viewpoints expressed by nations involved highlight the intricate challenges in seeking a resolution that respects the security concerns of Israel while addressing the humanitarian and territorial aspects of the Palestinian territories.



MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885520