Zelensky slams on demonstrating Polish agricultures

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticized Polish farmers engaging in protests that are blocking the entry of Ukrainian grain into Poland. Zelensky expressed his disapproval, stating that news of the ongoing protests appears to be "outright mockery" in the eyes of Ukrainian soldiers. The demonstrations, led by Polish farmers, have been ongoing since October, with the protesters voicing concerns about competition from cheaper Ukrainian grain.



The crux of the farmers' grievances lies in their opposition to what they perceive as an unfair advantage for Ukrainian suppliers. They argue that Ukrainian producers are not bound by the same European Union (EU) rules and standards, giving them a competitive edge. In response, Warsaw has implemented a ban on Ukrainian imports but allows the transit of produce through the country. However, there are apprehensions that Ukrainian grain may be finding its way into the Polish market despite the restrictions.



Polish President Andrzej Duda, while expressing support for Ukraine, emphasized that his government would not suppress peaceful protests, citing the protected right of trade associations to demonstrate under the law. Duda acknowledged that farmers across Europe are grappling with concerns about the influx of Ukrainian grain, as they fear for their livelihoods and well-being.



Zelensky's criticism was delivered in a video statement, where he lamented the "erosion of solidarity" caused by the ongoing protests. He suggested that the root of the issue extends beyond grain and into the realm of politics. Meanwhile, Duda highlighted successful negotiations with truck drivers who had participated in the border blockade, emphasizing the need for Ukrainians to remember that, regardless of disputes, Russia ultimately bears responsibility for broader challenges.



As the border dispute continues, tensions between Ukraine and Poland highlight the complex interplay between economic interests, trade regulations, and political considerations. The ongoing standoff underscores the challenges faced by both nations in navigating regional dynamics while grappling with the broader geopolitical landscape.



