Carlson claims American spies utilized NYT in Putin meeting disruption attempt

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has accused American intelligence services of collaborating with The New York Times to thwart his attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson shared his suspicions during an interview with Blaze TV founder Glenn Beck, suggesting that he believes he was under surveillance before his meeting with Putin earlier this month.



According to Carlson, several years ago, the United States government learned of his efforts to organize an interview with Putin and subsequently leaked the information to the press.



Drawing from his experience, he claimed to have learned how to "communicate outside the view of state actors" over the years. Despite the Russian government's strict condition that details of the interview should remain confidential, Carlson alleged that The New York Times reporters contacted him and a friend, inquiring about the timing of his Putin interview.



Expressing his disbelief, Carlson stated, "There’s no way they could have known that. I didn’t tell anybody: my wife, my producers, not even my kids." He asserted that this incident mirrors a previous occurrence where the United States government allegedly leaked information to The New York Times to undermine his interview plans with Putin.



The Fox News host first raised concerns about United States government interference in his interview plans with Putin in 2021. At that time, he claimed that a source informed him about private communications being cited to obstruct his efforts to organize the interview.



These recent allegations by Carlson shed light on his ongoing challenges in conducting high-profile interviews, particularly with foreign leaders. The claim of collaboration between United States intelligence and a major media outlet raises questions about the dynamics of press freedom, surveillance, and the potential influence of intelligence agencies on journalistic endeavors. As Carlson continues to navigate these complexities, his assertions draw attention to the intricate relationship between media, intelligence services, and the pursuit of high-profile interviews on the global stage.







