(MENAFN) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has highlighted the varying perspectives among the Russian-speaking population in Estonia, expressing concerns about potential threats from older individuals who arrived during the Soviet era. In an interview with German broadcaster ARD on Tuesday, Kallas responded to questions about whether Russia's President Vladimir Putin might use the substantial proportion of ethnic Russians in Estonia as a pretext for an invasion.



Kallas noted that the share of native Russian speakers in Estonia has decreased from 30 percent to 20 percent since the collapse of the USSR in 1991, with the current population standing at just under 1.4 million. Approximately 280,000 native Russian speakers reside in the Baltic nation, presenting a diverse demographic.



The prime minister emphasized the differences in attitudes between younger and older Russian speakers in Estonia. According to Kallas, younger Russian speakers identify themselves as Estonian and reject the idea of Russian intervention, especially in the context of Russia's actions in Ukraine. They understand the potential consequences of such interventions, recognizing the risk of losing their homes and comfort zones.



In contrast, Kallas expressed concerns about older Russian speakers, particularly those who came to Estonia during the Soviet period. She suggested that this demographic harbors a desire to reclaim a sense of control over the country, given their historical connection to the Soviet era when they played a ruling role.



The prime minister's remarks shed light on the complex dynamics within Estonia's Russian-speaking community, highlighting the generational divide in perspectives. As geopolitical tensions persist in the region, understanding these nuanced viewpoints becomes crucial for policymakers in addressing potential challenges and fostering unity within the diverse population of Estonia.



MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885477