Revolutionizing Tech Innovation: Entrepreneur India Announces Tech & Innovation Summit 2024 X W3summit

Entrepreneur India , the leading platform for business insights and innovation, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated 7th edition of Tech & Innovation Summit 2024 x W3Summit , scheduled for the 8-9 of March'2024 at Hotel Sheraton, Bengaluru . This groundbreaking event celebrates the technological prowess and entrepreneurial spirit of the global tech community.

W3Summit x Tech & Innovation Summit promises to be a dynamic and immersive experience, featuring the most innovative and disruptive technologies driving forward the digital landscape. From artificial intelligence and blockchain to cybersecurity and digital health, the showcase will spotlight a diverse array of cutting-edge solutions poised to shape the future of industry and society.

Theme: Connected Tech

How Enterprise will catapult with Tech integration in 2024 and beyond

Technologies such as the internet of things, cloud computing, 5G networks and artificial intelligence are already changing the way we live, work and interact. These advances, known as the fourth industrial revolution, enable the automation of entire business processes. The fourth industrial revolution is percolating with innovation. Applications in healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation are taking off.

The event is supported by Startup India, Ministry of Electronics & Information's Technology (MeitY Startup Hub).

We are thrilled to unveil the stellar lineup of speakers for the 7th Annual Tech and Innovation Summit. With over 150 thought leaders and industry experts sharing their insights and perspectives, this year's summit promises to be our most engaging and impactful event to date, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain actionable insights, forge meaningful connections, and drive innovation forward.

Speakers:

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Govt. of Telangana; Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, KDEM; Srikanth Nadhamuni, Founder CTO Aadhaar & Co-founder and Chairman, Trustt; Akarsh Hebbar, MD, Global Display and Semiconductor, Vedanta Group; Punit Goyal, Co-Founder, Blusmart; Umang Jindal, Head of Ericsson Network Solutions , Software and Performance, Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India; Arun Gopinath, Head of Mobile Networks Technology Centre, Nokia; Sathkeethi M, CTO, Airtel Business; Vishy Ramaswamy, VP, 5G and digital solutions, Tata Communications; Anand Atherya, CEO, Tejas Networks; Prithvideep Singh, GM, CDIL Semiconductors; Suraj Rengarajan, D and CTO, Applied Materials India; Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes SemiCon; Srinivas Satya, Head of Supply Chain and the Component Business Unit, Semiconductor Panel; Anil Kalra, Head of operations, L&T Semiconductors; Ravi Kunwar, Vice President – India & APAC, HMD Global; Gyan Pandey, Head Digital/CDO, Voltas Ltd; Anindya Sundar Ghosh, CISO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd.; Josey George, General Manager, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Ltd.; Jagdeep Singh, CISO, Thermax; Rohit MA, Managing Partner, Peer Capital and Co-founder, Cloudnine Hospitals; Manish Patel, CIO, MG Motor India Pvt Ltd; Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Director of Software Engineering (HPC AI R&D Lab), Fujitsu Research of India (FRIPL); Siddhesh Naik, Country Leader, Data, AI & Automation software, Technology Sales, IBM India & South Asia; Raja Jamalamadaka, MD, Roche Information Solutions India; Thameem Kamaldeen, MD for Signaling and Infrastructure, Alstom India; Prashant Sharma, Head Technology, Digital Initiative (CTO), Sohan Lal Commodity Management; Sharan Hegde, Founder and CEO, The 1% Club, Finance Content Creator and Investor; Keshav Reddy, Founder, Equal and Board Member, Reddy Ventures; Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures; Ashwin Raghuraman, Co-founder and partner, Bharat Innovation Fund; Rupessh Goel, MD, Head of Credit Administration, India, Silicon Valley Bank; Amit Barve, Business Unit-Head of Solar at Panasonic Life Solutions India; Annanya Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Runaya; Mohammed Shoeb Ali, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Transition VC; Mike Charalambous, CEO, Threedium; Tarun Katial, Founder & CEO, Coto; Mukundan Govindaraj, Principal Solution Architect, Nvidia; Ravi Krishnan, Head, Flipkart Labs, Flipkart; Parth Chadda, Founder and CEO, STAN; Sameer Pitalwalla, Head of Gaming, APAC, Google Cloud; Edul Patel, CEO & Co-Founder, Mudrex; Gracy Chen, MD, Bitget (V); Dr. Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and Co-Founder, Unocoin; Avinash Shekhar, Founder, Pi42; Ravi Srivastava, Partner, Leo Capital; Rohit Jain – Managing Director, CoinDCX Ventures; Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures; Darshan Jain, Founding Partner, Sunicon Ventures; Shounak Shetty, Head of Web3, Brinc Startup Accelerator; Kamlesh Nagware, Co-founder, FSV capital and Vickaash Agarwal, Partner, Illuminati Digital Capital

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with industry leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking technologists as they explore the latest advancements and trends reshaping the tech ecosystem. Through keynote presentations, interactive panels, and networking sessions, participants will gain invaluable insights into emerging technologies and actionable strategies to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.

W3Summit x Tech & Innovation Summit represents a convergence of visionaries, thought leaders, and disruptors committed to harnessing the power of technology to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

Key highlights of the Tech25Web showcase include:



Cutting-edge Technology Exhibitions: Explore groundbreaking innovations across diverse tech domains, from artificial intelligence and machine learning to cybersecurity and fintech.

Interactive Panel Discussions: Engage with industry experts and thought leaders as they delve into key trends, opportunities, and challenges shaping the future of technology.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow innovators, investors, and industry professionals to foster meaningful collaborations and partnerships. Startup Pitch Sessions: Witness the next generation of tech startups as they showcase their groundbreaking solutions and vie for investor interest and support.

Join us at Tech & Innovation Summit 2024 x W3Summit we celebrate the transformative power of technology and chart a course towards a brighter, more innovative future.

