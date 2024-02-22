China Bond Outperformance Tells A Bigger Story

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's stock investors could be excused for feeling like President Xi Jinping is disinterested in their plight as market valuation losses mount.

Bond punters seem ascendant, though, as Beijing officialdom makes clear it has their backs in the way few international funds saw coming.

The hyper-targeted nature of policy rescue efforts by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and other arms of the state explain why yuan-denominated corporate bonds were among the globe's best-performing asset classes last year.

The dollar bonds of local government financing vehicles (LGFV) were also big winners in 2023. Unlikely, too, given all the hand-wringing about the US$9 trillion LGFV debt mountain.

The borrowing binge has credit rating companies worried that municipal debt will be China's next crisis, one that could dwarf today's huge property troubles.

The reason bonds are winning: Xi's team understands that a vibrant sovereign bond market is needed to defuse the property crisis and head off a local government debt meltdown. The same goes for achieving Xi's bigger goal of replacing the dollar as the linchpin of trade and finance.

That's not to say Xi's team has given up on putting a floor under China's stock markets or gross domestic product (GDP). In 2023, inflation-adjusted GDP beat Beijing's target to grow at 5.2%. But nominal GDP slipped to 4.6% from 4.8% a year earlier as deflationary pressures mount.

To economist Zhang Zhiwei at Pinpoint Asset Management, nominal GDP trailing real output“suggests China is likely growing below its potential growth. More supportive fiscal and monetary policies would help China to restore its growth potential.”

Economist Duncan Wrigley at Pantheon Macroeconomics says news that domestic loan growth only expanded by 10.4% year-on-year in January, the slowest pace since 2003, suggests more stimulus is coming.

The downshift indicates“still-relatively sluggish credit demand, despite net new social financing and net new loans beating market expectations.”

But the longer-term goal of increasing China's financial footprint is the bigger priority. Beijing has made significant inroads into making the yuan a major reserve currency.

The endeavor shifted into higher gear in 2016 when China secured a place in the International Monetary Fund's“special drawing-rights” program. It was then that Xi won the yuan entry into the globe's most exclusive currency club along with the dollar, euro, yen and the pound.

In 2023, the yuan topped the yen as the currency with the fourth-largest share in international payments, according to financial messaging service Swift. It overtook the dollar as China's most used cross-border monetary unit, marking a first.

The yuan is supplanting the dollar in certain spaces. Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Also last year, Chinese government bonds performed better than US Treasuries in terms of total returns. Adding in the outperformance by corporate bonds, 2023 was a milestone year for China's emergence as a debt-market superpower.

Yet the dollar continues to dominate despite the US national debt topping $34 trillion and as extreme political polarization in Washington has Moody's Investors Service threatening to yank away America's last AAA credit rating.