Cakes For Apes: Bake Off's Jo Brand And Henry Bird Join International Animal Rescue's Campaign To Shine A Spotlight On World Wildlife Day 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Backed by many well-known faces, IAR's Cakes for Apes campaign aims to raise awareness. Talking about the campaign, comedian and host of the Great British Bake Offs Extra Slice, Jo Brand, said: "Whether you're a business, a teacher or a parent – we need your help to show the next generation how they can take care of our planet and also the deep connection between wildlife, nature and climate. Cakes for Apes is a great opportunity to share International Animal Rescue's message with young people whilst raising some funds to support the animals. We would love you all to take part."



We invite schools to participate in our 'Cakes for Apes' appeal to raise awareness. Get baking, go wild and raise money to save orangutans like Budi, whose journey from captivity to canopies exemplifies the transformative impact of IAR's work. Initially confined to a tiny chicken cage, Budi flourished under the round-the-clock care provided by IAR. Now thriving in forest school, Budi is growing more independent each day, showcasing the tangible impact of rehabilitation and release efforts.

Anyone can sign up for a fundraising pack here:

If schools wish, they can also take advantage of IAR's educational resources, tailored for assemblies and beyond. These materials aim to empower communities with knowledge, encouraging active participation in conserving wildlife and their habitats. Schools can download the resources for free here:

Former bake-off contestant Henry Bird, whose journey began as a baking enthusiast, has transitioned his passion for creating delectable treats to a broader mission of advocating for animal welfare and environmental conservation. Known for his appearance as the youngest competitor on series 19 of the Great British Bake Off, Henry has embarked on a journey to use his influence to support causes close to his heart. Henry said, "I've always loved animals, the environment, baking and want to make a positive impact. Cakes for Apes gives me a fun way to contribute and raise awareness about the critical need to protect rainforests and the animals that depend on them. It also helps to raise funds to support the animals and educate future generations."



The dedicated team at IAR Indonesia spearheads initiatives to rescue and rehabilitate orangutans, safeguarding orangutan habitats through an extensive landscape conservation project. This initiative involves protecting forests, promoting sustainable farming, reforesting areas, and creating tree corridors to enable orangutans to move freely and safely between protected areas.



Education and outreach programs are pivotal in inspiring change within local communities and worldwide. By fostering awareness and understanding, IAR aims to create a shared responsibility for the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.

WHERE YOUR MONEY GOES:



· RESCUE: Saving animals from suffering

· REHAB: Providing round-the-clock care and rehabilitation

· RELEASE: Facilitating the return of animals to their natural environment

· EDUCATION: Empowering communities with knowledge

· REFORESTATION: Protecting and restoring natural habitats

· PROTECTION: Safeguarding wildlife in their native ecosystems