Axicom Expands Global Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - WPP's specialist technology agency AxiCom has expanded its global executive leadership team, with the promotion of two female leaders.



The move is a development of the agency's current executive leadership bench of regional presidents Kate Stevens (EMEA) and Lisa Sullivan (Americas), global CEO Matt Lackie, global president of digital Brian Snyder and CFO Iain McCallun.



US SVP of research and analytics Shannon Lawler (pictured, left) will now join the executive leadership team as global head of AxiCom Intelligence, supporting teams and clients across the agency's network with real-time insights to support communications strategy and storytelling. There are plans to further expand the research and insights team in the UK and Europe this year.



In addition, Rosie Bannister (pictured, right) will continue as UK managing director, with an expanded remit in a new role for AxiCom as global head of marketing and growth.



Lackie said:“Both Shannon and Rosie offer the right mix of talent and expertise to continue our global momentum. The growth of our intelligence team, under Shannon, will ensure every single one of our client teams around the world has access to real time insights that sharpen communications strategy and our storytelling efforts.



"And Rosie's knowledge of brand building will help grow awareness of AxiCom's tech smarts as we double down on our differentiation in the industry.”

