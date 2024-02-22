Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Appoints Nine Agencies

(MENAFN- PRovoke) JOHANNESBURG - Leading South African financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has selected a new roster of nine marketing agencies after a competitive pitch process.



FleishmanHillard will lead on PR and reputation management for Momentum Metropolitan Holdings and Group and its lifestyle rewards programme Momentum Health and Multiply. In addition, MSL South Africa and RVM Communications will be responsible for PR for various business across the group.



Collectively the agencies will support 16 business brands across the Momentum Metropolitan Group across brand strategy, design, storytelling, digital marketing, PR and reputation management, media buying, social media management and performance management.



The other agencies on the roster are Flume Digital Marketing, advertising agencies Grey Advertising and The Odd Number, Mediology, M-Sports Marketing and Rogerwilco Digital.



Momentum Metropolitan group chief marketing officer Nontokozo Madonsela (pictured) said:“These agencies have been carefully selected for their proven track records, deep industry knowledge, transformation credentials, and shared passion for delivering impact.



“I am confident that through these partnerships, we are poised to elevate our brand presence and credibility, spark impactful conversations and engage our target audiences on a deeper level. We want to do our part in driving sustainable growth for the group and to grow our share of voice in the financial services sector.”

