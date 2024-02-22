Lansons/Team Farner Wins Etoro UK Corporate & Brand Account

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Trading and investing platform eToro has appointed Lansons/Team Farner on an integrated brief spanning media relations, corporate communications and creative campaigns.



EToro, which enables users to invest in assets including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities and cryptoassets, was founded in 2007 and has more than 35 million registered users around the world. It is also a platform for social investing, which enables users to interact with and learn from the trades of more experienced investors.



The partnership will see Lansons – which was acquired by Team Farner last October – provide strategic counsel and day-to-day delivery to help eToro build on its position as an investing platform in the UK, a commentator on personal finance and business topics, and an education resource to support investors of all abilities.



Lansons' programme will cover corporate profiling, thought leadership, news generation, campaigns and sponsorship amplification. The account will be led by director and fintech lead Geoff Duggan and executive creative director Liam Bell, reporting to eToro head of PR and communications for the UK and DACH region.



Duggan said:“This is a super brief that enables us to harness the best of our fintech, investment, media relations and creative experience to support a global brand with a bold ambition; eToro is one of the original challengers with a track record of breaking down barriers to investing, and we are excited to play our part in that mission.”



Crone added:“We're immensely proud of what we've achieved so far, however, there's still a lot of work to do when it comes to normalising investing and making it more accessible to a wider audience. If we're to see real progress on this front, we need compelling and engaging communications and a strong partner to support us on this journey. That is why we're thrilled to be teaming up with Lansons.”



The firm joins Lansons' investment and fintech client roster, which includes retail investment platforms, asset managers, neobanks, tech investors and

industry bodies such as Tech Nation.

