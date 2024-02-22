(MENAFN) In a significant turn of events, Russian forces are reported to have captured up to 1,000 Ukrainian troops during the tumultuous retreat from Avdeevka over the weekend, according to sources cited by the New York Times (NYT). The withdrawal from the former Ukrainian stronghold in Donbass is described by the newspaper as a "devastating loss" for Kiev, potentially dealing a blow to already weakening morale.



General Aleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine's newly appointed top military commander, revealed on Friday that Ukrainian forces had retreated from Avdeevka, a strategic town located less than 10km from the outskirts of Donetsk. The following day, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of Avdeevka, claiming to have inflicted massive casualties on Kiev's military during the process.



Citing anonymous Ukrainian and Western sources, the NYT reported on Tuesday that the number of prisoners of war (POWs) and missing soldiers is estimated to be between 850 to 1,000. The newspaper claimed that this range has been characterized as accurate by unnamed Western officials.



While United States officials reportedly do not consider the loss of Avdeevka to be strategically significant for Ukraine, the NYT highlighted the potential impact of the "capture of hundreds of soldiers, especially those with battlefield experience." The Ukrainian military has been grappling with a lack of manpower for months, and the failed summer counteroffensive had already made recruitment difficult for Kiev.



Anonymous Ukrainian soldiers, as reported by the NYT, attributed the apparently high number of POWs to poor planning. The rapid advance of Moscow's troops last week took Kiev's forces by surprise, with attempts by elite Ukrainian units to slow down the advancement proving ineffective.



As the situation unfolds, the capture of Ukrainian soldiers in Avdeevka raises concerns about the potential ramifications on Ukraine's military capacity and morale. The NYT's insights shed light on the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces and the evolving dynamics in the ongoing conflict in the region.



