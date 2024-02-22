Lavrov voices remarks on Russia`s preferred in race for White House

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed Russia's disinterest in personalities, emphasizing a focus on policies, as he discussed the upcoming United States presidential election in an interview with Brazilian media on Tuesday. Lavrov stated that Moscow does not expect a shift in the United States' antagonistic stance, regardless of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden wins the November election.



When asked about Moscow's preference for a Trump return to the White House, with opinions suggesting it could facilitate the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov highlighted that the ruling elites in the United States view Russia as an enemy and a threat, irrespective of their political affiliation. He noted that while Biden "did nothing" in four years to improve relations with Russia, there is no illusion within Russian leadership about expecting a change in the anti-Russian course of the United States in the near future.



The question of which presidential candidate Russia favors has been a recurring element in United States electoral cycles, and Lavrov's remarks indicate a pragmatic stance, underscoring the expectation that Russia will engage with the elected leader, irrespective of their political background.



The interview comes against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent deviation from the traditional stance of working with any United States leader chosen by American voters. Putin expressed a preference for Biden, citing the President's old-school, experienced, and predictable nature. However, Lavrov's comments steer away from personal preferences, highlighting Russia's broader approach of engaging with the United States based on policy considerations rather than individual leaders.



As the United States election unfolds, Lavrov's insights provide a glimpse into Russia's diplomatic perspective, showcasing a realist approach that looks beyond personalities to navigate the complex dynamics of bilateral relations. The interview underscores the continuity of Russia's stance in dealing with the United States and highlights the enduring challenges in bridging the gap between the two nations.



