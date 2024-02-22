Azerbaijan Urges Armenia To Change Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova called on Armenia to change
the constitution and give up territorial claims to Azerbaijan,
during a speech at the 14th plenary session of the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku on February 22, Azernews reports.
Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan's proposal to Armenia to
normalise relations and sign a peace agreement is based on the
basic principles of international law:
"Despite Armenia's military-political provocations for more than
three years, it is still possible to sign a peace agreement."
The Speaker of the Milli Majlis recalled that a few days ago
within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, a bilateral
meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was held.
The speaker noted that the agreements reached at the peace
treaty negotiations and meetings on border delimitation can be
assessed as a positive step:
"We hope that Armenia will refrain from provocations, the
participation of biased third parties, and the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, which is reflected in the Armenian
Constitution and other legislative acts. It will renounce its
claims and continue direct bilateral negotiations on a peace
agreement. The only way to long-term peace and stability in the
region is to establish relations with neighbours based on the norms
and principles of international law".
