Azerbaijan Urges Armenia To Change Constitution

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova called on Armenia to change the constitution and give up territorial claims to Azerbaijan, during a speech at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku on February 22, Azernews reports.

Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan's proposal to Armenia to normalise relations and sign a peace agreement is based on the basic principles of international law:

"Despite Armenia's military-political provocations for more than three years, it is still possible to sign a peace agreement."

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis recalled that a few days ago within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, a bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was held.

The speaker noted that the agreements reached at the peace treaty negotiations and meetings on border delimitation can be assessed as a positive step:

"We hope that Armenia will refrain from provocations, the participation of biased third parties, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which is reflected in the Armenian Constitution and other legislative acts. It will renounce its claims and continue direct bilateral negotiations on a peace agreement. The only way to long-term peace and stability in the region is to establish relations with neighbours based on the norms and principles of international law".