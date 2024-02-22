Ukrenergo's Efforts To Restore Zaporizhzhia NPP's Backup Power Line Complicated By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The repair crews of Ukrenergo National Power Company are trying to restore a backup line supplying electricity to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), but their efforts are complicated by continuous Russian attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Repair works at an overhead high-voltage power transmission line, which served as a backup line for Zaporizhzhia NPP, are complicated by continuous Russian attacks and a huge volume of necessary operations. Ukrenergo's repair crews are making every effort to restore the backup power line as soon as possible and increase the reliability of power supplies to Zaporizhzhia NPP,” the report states.

On February 22, 2024, no electricity shortage is expected in Ukraine's energy system.

On February 21, 2024, the maximum consumption load was 0.7% lower compared to the daily maximum of February 20. On the morning of February 22, 2024, the consumption volumes were 3.6% lower than that of February 21.

During the day, Ukraine is planning to export 2,708 megawatt-hours of electricity to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. A total of 1,256 megawatt-hours of electricity will be imported to Ukraine from Slovakia, Romania and Poland during the morning and evening hours, and from Moldova during the daylight hours.

A reminder that, on February 21, 2024, Russian attacks caused damage to a power line connecting Zaporizhzhia NPP with Ukraine's energy system.