(MENAFN) In a perplexing turn of events, the recent murder of Russian helicopter pilot Maksim Kuzminov in the coastal Spanish town of Villajoyosa has sparked speculation that he may have enjoyed a form of state protection, possibly being treated as a "secret political refugee" by Spanish authorities. Kuzminov gained notoriety last August when he defected to Ukraine by flying a Mi-8 military cargo helicopter, resulting in the deaths of fellow crew members according to Ukrainian intelligence.



Spanish daily El Mundo reported on Wednesday that the traitor pilot, initially identified as a 33-year-old Ukrainian seeking asylum in Spain, may have been living under a false identity and enjoying state protection from Madrid. Kuzminov was found shot multiple times and apparently run over by a car, with the vehicle discovered torched at a distance from the crime scene.



The revelation of Kuzminov's true identity comes after widespread local media coverage of the murder, with Spanish authorities remaining notably silent on the matter. The victim's presence in the small coastal community of Villajoyosa was shrouded in mystery, with neighbors speculating that he had stayed in the area for only a few days before his tragic death.



The circumstances surrounding Kuzminov's murder raise questions about potential diplomatic implications and the level of cooperation between Spain and Ukraine. The possibility that he may have been afforded some form of state protection as a secret political refugee adds another layer of complexity to an already puzzling case.



Government spokesperson Pilar Alegria urged reporters to allow investigators to work, emphasizing the need for patience and confidentiality in the ongoing probe. As the details surrounding the murder unfold, the case of Maksim Kuzminov highlights the challenges and diplomatic intricacies involved when individuals with high-profile defections become embroiled in international incidents.





