Godrej Interio's 'Homescapes' Study Reveals Indians Want 'Me-Time' At Home

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21st February 2024: In the fast-paced and dynamic landscape of modern India, a notable shift is occurring in the way people approach their homes, as revealed in the 'HomeScapes' study conducted by Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group. The research highlights the distinct manifestation of individuals' personalities and values in their preferences for home decor, emphasising the inherent link between homes and personal growth.



The findings of the report unveiled intriguing aspects of changing consumer behaviour, shedding light on the significance of personal space and its connection to individual growth highlighting how an increasing number of Indians are actively seeking 'Me-Time' within the confines of their homes. With more Indians working trying to balance their work and home, 'personal time' is becoming more of a luxury. As per the 'HomeScapes' study, more Indians are now looking to get 'Me Time' where they can unwind in their personal space at home. The report also stressed on the fact that personal space/corner is the first thing that an increasing number of Indians think of when planning to buy their own homes. In fact, about one in every three respondents in both Mumbai (37%) and Kolkata (31%) and more than a quarter of the respondents in Bengaluru (27%) admit that their personal space where they can indulge in a solitary activity in peace is the first thing, they visualize in their first home.



Commenting on the trend Swapneel Nagarkar, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Interio, "The 'Homescapes' research underscores the profound emotional bond between individuals, their families, and their homes. Our study explores the sentiments of consumers regarding a crucial aspect of their existenceâ€”their homes as a reflection of their lives. The survey data highlights a shift towards prioritizing both functionality and aesthetics, ensuring that homes are not only efficient and well-organized but also inviting and elegantly decorated. At Godrej Interio, we take pride in creating furniture that goes beyond visual appeal, offering features tailored to complement the modern Indian lifestyle. Our furniture becomes an integral part of one's home and lifestyle, embodying both style and practicality."



Furthermore, the study reveals that Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai are the top three cities looking for refuge in their homes from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. About 33% of the respondents claim that their home is their sanctuary to unwind, get 'me-time', sleep, meditate, indulge in 'self-care', spend time in their balcony garden, etc. with more than half of respondents in Kolkata (56%), 40% of respondents in Bengaluru, and 39% Mumbaikars claiming this. The study further states that 44% of respondents have added a balcony garden or a mini-garden at home in the past two to three years. About half of the respondents - 46% claim that they have started a new work-out or yoga routine at home. Additionally, 56% of participants expressed a desire to revive the tradition of enjoying morning tea or coffee in their favorite chair, either on the patio or in the living room.



The survey was conducted with 2822 Indians living across 7 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Lucknow.

