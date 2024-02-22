(MENAFN) In a concerning revelation, Pentagon Inspector-General Robert P. Storch has admitted that the United States lacks a plan to maintain, service, or repair the advanced weapons it has supplied to the Ukrainian military. The admission raises serious doubts about Ukraine's ability to effectively utilize the United States-provided equipment and poses a potential threat to the Department of Defense's readiness to address other national security threats.



The disclosure comes from two redacted reports released on Tuesday, revealing that the United States has delivered significant military assets to Ukraine, including 186 Bradley and 189 Stryker Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 31 Abrams main battle tanks, and an unspecified number of Patriot air defense systems. However, the Pentagon has not developed or implemented a plan for the maintenance of these weapons, putting their sustainability at risk beyond October 2024.



All the weapons systems were sourced from the United States military's own stocks under the Presidential Drawdown Authority without limits. The lack of a maintenance plan is highlighted as a critical oversight, with inspectors warning that the continued practice may force the Department of Defense to prioritize the readiness of either Ukrainian or United States Army units.



The reports reveal that the United States military-industrial complex faces challenges in replacing the weapons systems sent to Ukraine due to shortages of parts, the absence of production lines, and a lack of trained personnel. Maintenance, described as an "afterthought" in the Pentagon's focus on rapidly arming Ukraine, has emerged as a significant concern. An official from the United States European Command acknowledged that the current model is neither sustainable nor effective over the longer term.



This article delves into the implications of the Pentagon's admission, examining the potential consequences for Ukraine's military capabilities and the broader impact on United States national security readiness. It explores the challenges faced by the United States military-industrial complex in maintaining a delicate balance between arming allies promptly and ensuring the long-term viability of the weaponry supplied to strategic partners.



MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885330