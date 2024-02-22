Delhi: Two Sharpshooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba Gang Nabbed After Encounter

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) After exchange of fire, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has nabbed two sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gang in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Amir a.k.a Saleem a.k.a Tillan and Danish a.k.a Sultan, sustained gunshot wounds in retaliatory firing, a senior police official said.

The police official said that Amir was involved in six criminal cases -- including robbery, attempt to murder and Arms Act, while Danish has two cases registered against him.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that an operation was initiated based on actionable intelligence to trace culprits involved in an incessant firing case registered at Bhajanpura police station.

This incident, which posed a significant threat to public safety, stemmed from an earlier extortion attempt targeting a businessman of Karol Bagh area residing in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.

"On the intervening night of February 21 and 22, a trap was laid on the road that passes through the forest area of Yamuna Khadar, Garhi Mendu. Equipped with necessary arms, ammunition, and bulletproof jackets, the team embarked on their assignment, demonstrating unwavering determination to uncover vital leads and apprehend the perpetrators," said Sanjay Bhatia.

Two assailants Amir and Danish were intercepted while en route to Burari on a scooty (without a number plate), believed to be used in the firing incident.

During the confrontation, the assailants opened fire detecting the presence of the police.

"A bullet struck the bulletproof jacket worn by head constable Gajendra Singh, while Inspector Rohit Kumar had a narrow escape. In self defence, the police team returned fire, resulting in both assailants sustaining bullet injuries on their legs," said Sanjay Bhatia.

During the operation, the police recovered two sophisticated pistols, nine live cartridges and the scooty used by the suspects while committing the incessant firing incident, thereby preventing potential future criminal activities.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Amir in 2016 was involved in a robbery and attempt to murder case in the Welcome area, resulting in a brief imprisonment of seven-eight months.

"The following year, he was apprehended by police for possession of an illegal firearm and was also involved in another attempt to murder case. During 2016-2017, he allied with the notorious bookie Nitin Jain who has been residing in Dubai for the past few years. Jain's influence and connections in criminal circles have played a pivotal role in orchestrating nefarious activities, including targeted violence," said Sanjay Bhatia.

Recent events leading to the apprehension of Amir also shed light on the intricate workings of organised crime.

"Manipulated by Jain's promises of financial support and introductions to notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba, Amir got allured to illicit activities. Under Jain's directives, Amir, accompanied by Danish, perpetrated targeted shootings in residential areas of Yamuna Vihar and Geeta Colony (Jagatpuri)," said Sanjay Bhatia.