Madhavan Calls Ajay Devgn The 'Real Singham' Of Bollywood

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who shares the screen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film 'Shaitaan', has called his co-star the "Real Singham" of film industry.

'The Railway Men' actor lauded Ajay for his selfless nature and said that he has been a huge fan of him but after working with Ajay, his respect for the actor soared to greater heights courtesy his work ethics.

R. Madhavan said at the trailer launch event of the film and said: "I have been in the industry long enough, and I'm a huge fan of Ajay sir. The way he plays his characters with subtlety and his giving nature is something I admire the most."

In 'Shaitaan', Madhavan plays the titular character who controls Ajay's on-screen daughter in the film with black magic.

He further mentioned: "Even while designing the teaser and the trailer of our film, he gave importance to my character. He in the true sense is the 'real Singham' of our industry".

The film is set to release in cinemas on March 8.